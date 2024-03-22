Sensex (    %)
                             
Pickup in summer sowing likely to help reduce food prices

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Finance Ministry stated in latest monthly update that India's inflation outlook for the upcoming months is positive. Core inflation is trending downwards, indicating a broad-based moderation in price pressures. The pick-up in summer sowing is likely to help reduce food prices. Retail inflation remained stable and within the target range for the sixth consecutive month. Driven by strong domestic growth and benign global commodity prices, core inflation is declining continuously. Timely and multi-frontal supply-side measures by the Government have also helped the cause of price stability.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

