Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Picturehouse Media reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-5600.00-4300.00 -PBDT0.06-0.30 LP PBT0.06-0.31 LP NP0.04-0.41 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

