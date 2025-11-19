Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.93% to Rs 4.26 croreNet profit of Scan Projects rose 433.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.93% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.263.41 25 OPM %4.230.88 -PBDT0.260.05 420 PBT0.250.04 525 NP0.160.03 433
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content