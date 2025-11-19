Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 11.93 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers declined 68.18% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.9310.09 18 OPM %1.592.58 -PBDT0.090.16 -44 PBT0.040.11 -64 NP0.070.22 -68

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

