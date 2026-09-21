PIGL receives solar PV power projects aggregating 24760 KWp
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received a purchase orders (PO) from four various domestic entities for ground-mounted solar PV power plants with an aggregate capacity of 24760 KWp.
This order is expected to strengthen the Company's presence in the renewable energy sector and contribute to the Company's revenues over the project execution period.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 1:31 PM IST