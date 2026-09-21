Monday, September 21, 2026 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PIGL receives solar PV power projects aggregating 24760 KWp

PIGL receives solar PV power projects aggregating 24760 KWp

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received a purchase orders (PO) from four various domestic entities for ground-mounted solar PV power plants with an aggregate capacity of 24760 KWp.

This order is expected to strengthen the Company's presence in the renewable energy sector and contribute to the Company's revenues over the project execution period.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Welspun Corp's associate company bags Rs 2,000-cr contract from Aramco

Welspun Corp's associate company bags Rs 2,000-cr contract from Aramco

Dilip Buildcon bags project for establishment of 400 KV Gis Solapur/ Paranda Switching Station

Dilip Buildcon bags project for establishment of 400 KV Gis Solapur/ Paranda Switching Station

HEG Advanced Materials gains on Rs 218 crore lithium-ion battery bank orders

HEG Advanced Materials gains on Rs 218 crore lithium-ion battery bank orders

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares jump

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares jump

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 1:31 PM IST