Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pilani Investment &amp; Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 58.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 63.27 crore
Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation declined 58.12% to Rs 31.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 63.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.31% to Rs 166.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 245.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 286.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.2754.13 17 286.31278.65 3 OPM %98.2995.10 -96.4497.57 - PBDT40.4436.59 11 201.83207.85 -3 PBT40.3836.52 11 201.61207.57 -3 NP31.4475.08 -58 166.46245.93 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pilani Investment &amp; Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 54.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Pilani Investment &amp; Industries Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Here's How Conquest, BITS Pilani is Accelerating India's Most Promising Startups

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pilani Investment &amp; Industries Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Madhav Marbles and Granites consolidated net profit rises 245.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 33.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Trimurthi standalone net profit rises 2700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon