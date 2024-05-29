Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 33.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.20% to Rs 15.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1.00% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 80.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Delphi World Money declined 33.40% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.20% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.15.5123.2280.6686.396.2515.8511.5713.164.877.9123.5522.374.647.6522.6521.463.435.1515.1915.04