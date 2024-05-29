Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trimurthi standalone net profit rises 2700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 0.84 crore
Net profit of Trimurthi rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 201.43% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.840.87 -3 4.221.40 201 OPM %19.05-24.14 --5.92-37.14 - PBDT0.290.02 1350 0.060 0 PBT0.280.01 2700 0.02-0.06 LP NP0.280.01 2700 0.01-0.06 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Microse India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Regis Industries standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the March 2024 quarter

V B Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Samsrita Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon