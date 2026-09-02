Pine Labs appoints Jayaram Karthik as Chief Operations Officer
Pine Labs today announced the appointment of Jayaram Karthik as its Chief Operations Officer. In this role, Jayaram will lead operations and merchant experiences across India and International markets, building technology-enabled operating models that deliver seamless, trusted, and locally relevant journeys across the group. The appointment comes as Pine Labs strengthens its operational capabilities to support the next phase of growth.
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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 4:31 PM IST