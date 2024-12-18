Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Life Sciences spurts on debut

Sai Life Sciences spurts on debut

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of Sai Life Sciences were currently trading at Rs 662.55 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 20.68% as compared with the issue price of Rs 549.

The scrip was listed at Rs 660, exhibiting a premium of 20.22% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 675 and a low of 651.20. On the BSE, over 7.98 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences was subscribed 10.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (11 December 2024) and it closed on Friday (13 December 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 522549 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale of 3,81,16,934 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,092.62 crore by existing shareholders.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 41.82% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 35.24%.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 720 crore will be used for the repayment/prepayment of all or certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

One MobiKwik Systems makes a solid debut

One MobiKwik Systems makes a solid debut

Inox Wind secures wind turbine order from Serentica Renewables

Inox Wind secures wind turbine order from Serentica Renewables

Govt refers 'One Nation, One Election' bills to joint parliamentary committee for wider deliberations

Govt refers 'One Nation, One Election' bills to joint parliamentary committee for wider deliberations

Gensol Engg gains on bagging order worth Rs 88 cr

Gensol Engg gains on bagging order worth Rs 88 cr

Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology shares rise

Ahead of the IPO, Sai Life Sciences on Tuesday, 10 December 2024 raised Rs 912.78 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.66 crore shares at Rs 549 each to 63 anchor investors.

Sai Life Sciences is an innovator-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO). It provides end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development, and manufacturing value chain for small-molecule new chemical entities (NCE) to global pharmaceutical innovator companies and biotechnology firms.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 28.01 crore and net sales of Rs 675.29 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

OnePlus Winter Launch event

OnePlus sets 'Winter Launch Event' for January 7: All you need to know

India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 5

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: Bad light stops play; IND 8-0 at tea break

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

MTNL shares spurt 6% after Care Ratings upgrades long-term debt rating

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts at 80,500; Nifty at 24,300; Financials, Cons Dur drag

Highest successful run chase in Brisbane Test

India tops the list in Brisbane's highest successful run-chase in Tests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIGI IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon