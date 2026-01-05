Monday, January 05, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piramal Finance receives ratings action from CRISIL

Piramal Finance receives ratings action from CRISIL

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Piramal Finance announced that CRISIL assigned 'CRISIL AA+;Stable' (new rating) to the company's Non Convertible Debentures and Bank Debt and assigned the rating 'CRISIL A1+' reaffirmed for Commercial Paper.

Piramal Finance has total outstanding borrowings of approximately Rs 75,000 crore and raised nearly Rs 21,000 crore in long-term funding in FY25. Classified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an Upper Layer NBFC, the company is among the fastest-growing large NBFCs, the company's AUM (excluding legacy business) growing at a 40% CAGR over the last four years to about Rs 86,000 crore. The total AUM at Rs 91,000 crore. The AA+/Stable rating significantly expands Piramal Finance's addressable long-term funding market and is expected to support its plans to scale AUM to over Rs 1.5 lakh crore by FY28, while continued improvement in profitability.

 

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

