Monday, January 05, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Dmart, Mahindra & Mahindra, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, PNB, V2 Retail

Stock Alert: Dmart, Mahindra & Mahindra, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, PNB, V2 Retail

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are banned from F&O trading on 5 January 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Oil companies will be in focus following US attacks on Venezuela, as potential volatility in crude oil prices could impact the sector.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart)s standalone revenue from operations jumped 13% to Rs 17,612.62 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 15,565.23 crore in Q3 FY25.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank's gross advances jumped 17.26% to Rs 1,16,247.92 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 99,133.35 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

After Venezuela, Donald Trump hints at military action against Colombia

share markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets in green; GIFT Nifty up; Modern Diagnostics IPO allotment today

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Syrian govt and Kurdish-led forces hold talks to discuss military merger

Venezuela

Why Donald Trump's Venezuela oil revival plan is a $100 billion gamble

Donald Trump, Trump

Ukraine didn't target Putin residence in drone strike, says Trump

Punjab National Bank (PNB) domestic deposits increased 8.32% to Rs 15,97,487 crore as of 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 14,74,760 crore posted on 31 December 2024.

 

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has reported overall disbursements of around Rs 17,600 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 7% year-on-year growth.

Union Bank of India has reported a 7.42% rise in domestic advances to Rs 9,80,643 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 9,42,273 crore posted as of 31 December 2025.

Corona Remedies reported a 21.75% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.32 crore on 15.05% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

V2 Retail reported strong operational momentum in the December quarter, driven by aggressive network expansion and its continued transition from a regional player to a national retail footprint. Standalone revenue rose 57% year-on-year to Rs 927 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 591 crore in the year-ago period,

Bank of India reported a 12.50% YoY increase in global business to Rs 16,27,098 crore as of 31 December 2025. Global deposits stood at Rs 8,87,287 crore, reflecting an 11.64% YoY increase. Domestic deposits rose 12.80% YoY to Rs 7,65,500 crore as of 31 December 2025 from Rs 6,78,626 crore a year earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lokesh Machines bags Rs 22-cr order from Ministry of Defence

Lokesh Machines bags Rs 22-cr order from Ministry of Defence

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Bank of India global business spurts 12% YoY in Q3 FY26

Bank of India global business spurts 12% YoY in Q3 FY26

Steel Exchange India announces cessation of nominee director

Steel Exchange India announces cessation of nominee director

Panorama Studios International bags theatrical rights for Hindi film 'RANGER'

Panorama Studios International bags theatrical rights for Hindi film 'RANGER'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon