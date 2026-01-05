Monday, January 05, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion in the week ended December 26, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias Weekly Statistical Supplement released on January 2.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, stood at $559.61 billion, registering a marginal weekly increase of $184 million, the data showed.

Gold reserves increased sharply by $2.96 billion during the week to $113.32 billion, contributing the most to the overall rise in reserves.

Indias Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund rose by $60 million to $18.80 billion. The countrys reserve position in the IMF increased by $93 million to $4.88 billion as of December 26.

 

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

