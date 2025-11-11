Piramal Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 193, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.98% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% rally in NIFTY and a 0.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Piramal Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 193, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25609.05. The Sensex is at 83614.62, up 0.09%.Piramal Pharma Ltd has lost around 2.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22379.85, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.33 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 193.39, down 1.49% on the day. Piramal Pharma Ltd tumbled 22.98% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% rally in NIFTY and a 0.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 36.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
