Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 373.15, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% rally in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 373.15, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25609.05. The Sensex is at 83614.62, up 0.09%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 7.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27305.05, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.6 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 374.95, down 0.94% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 20.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% rally in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 6.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ABB India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Magellanic Cloud allots 46.72 lakh equity shares for acquisition of 100% stake in Finoux Solutions

Magellanic Cloud allots 46.72 lakh equity shares for acquisition of 100% stake in Finoux Solutions

E2E Networks slips after recording loss of Rs 13.5 crore in Q2

E2E Networks slips after recording loss of Rs 13.5 crore in Q2

Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd rises for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd rises for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon