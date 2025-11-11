Power Finance Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 373.15, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% rally in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 373.15, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25609.05. The Sensex is at 83614.62, up 0.09%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 7.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27305.05, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.6 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 374.95, down 0.94% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 20.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% rally in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 6.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content