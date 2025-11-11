Prime Focus Ltd down for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.93, down 3.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% rally in NIFTY and a 23.66% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
Prime Focus Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.93, down 3.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25609.05. The Sensex is at 83614.62, up 0.09%.Prime Focus Ltd has lost around 2.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1474.15, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.82 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
