Piramal Pharma rises after USA facility clears USFDA inspection

Piramal Pharma gained 2.09% to Rs 144.30 after the US drug regulator issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the Riverview, USA facility stating the inspection to be closed.

On conclusion of the inspection, a Form-483 was issued with 3 observations. The observations were classified under VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated).

Piramal Pharma is a pharmaceutical company that manufactures and develops a wide range of pharmaceutical solutions to reduce diseases. Piramal Pharma serves customers worldwide.

The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.11 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 90.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 14.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,958.57 crore in Q3 FY24.

Earlier in February 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) inspection of the companys Riverview (USA) facility from 29th January 2024 to 6th February 2024.