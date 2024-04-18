Utilties stocks rise

Business Standard
Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 56.5 points or 0.99% at 5767.83 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.97%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.64%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.1%), EMS Ltd (up 2.89%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.68%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.13%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.51%).
On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (down 0.46%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 0.23%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 0.02%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 170.05 or 0.23% at 73113.73.
The Nifty 50 index was up 64.7 points or 0.29% at 22212.6.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 369.1 points or 0.81% at 45793.08.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.84 points or 0.62% at 13758.77.
On BSE,2315 shares were trading in green, 672 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

