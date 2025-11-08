Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 5.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.27% to Rs 477.73 croreNet profit of Pitti Engineering rose 5.44% to Rs 40.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 477.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 429.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales477.73429.36 11 OPM %16.2615.39 -PBDT79.6273.28 9 PBT53.8753.17 1 NP40.0938.02 5
