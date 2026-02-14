Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 58.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 151.22 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 58.47% to Rs 35.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 151.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 140.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.151.22140.2828.7724.4851.8937.5245.8931.4335.2622.25

