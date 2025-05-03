PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 10.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.63% to Rs 418.77 croreNet profit of PNB Gilts rose 10.11% to Rs 75.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 418.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 473.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 235.73% to Rs 233.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 1675.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1576.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales418.77473.88 -12 1675.981576.36 6 OPM %97.1297.24 -96.9296.52 - PBDT99.9690.13 11 312.17110.50 183 PBT99.0286.14 15 308.7595.13 225 NP75.0268.13 10 233.0369.41 236
