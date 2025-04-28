PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 25.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.71% to Rs 2021.85 croreNet profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 25.30% to Rs 550.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 2021.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1809.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.39% to Rs 1936.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1508.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 7665.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7050.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2021.851809.95 12 7665.357050.08 9 OPM %93.4190.59 -92.1988.78 - PBDT725.52573.99 26 2541.662005.09 27 PBT711.21559.81 27 2485.771953.90 27 NP550.38439.25 25 1936.141508.01 28
