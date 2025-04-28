TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 21.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 11259.48 croreNet profit of TVS Holdings rose 21.85% to Rs 282.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 232.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 11259.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9809.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.45% to Rs 1164.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 800.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 43534.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38872.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11259.489809.72 15 43534.7338872.86 12 OPM %16.8115.46 -15.7214.83 - PBDT1264.85994.43 27 4660.483767.21 24 PBT955.84729.95 31 3593.632756.19 30 NP282.98232.23 22 1164.18800.39 45
