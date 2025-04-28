Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 12.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.99% to Rs 566.54 croreNet profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined 12.92% to Rs 298.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.99% to Rs 566.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 468.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.17% to Rs 1286.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1107.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.75% to Rs 2230.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1643.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales566.54468.27 21 2230.691643.22 36 OPM %64.4662.09 -64.6360.48 - PBDT386.41381.45 1 1724.921381.62 25 PBT377.81374.11 1 1694.321352.48 25 NP298.60342.92 -13 1286.391107.32 16
