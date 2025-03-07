Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS leverages advanced AI, IoT, and real-time analytics at Maha Kumbh 2025

LTTS leverages advanced AI, IoT, and real-time analytics at Maha Kumbh 2025

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

L&T Technology Services has spearheaded technological transformation at Maha Kumbh 2025, the planet's largest human gathering. Leveraging advanced AI, IoT, and real-time analytics, LTTS ensured seamless movement and enhanced experience for over 660 million pilgrims.

At the heart of this monumental event was an advanced Integrated Command & Control Center (ICCC) in Prayagraj, operating 24/7, complemented by a disaster recovery hub in Bangalore. This infrastructure empowered authorities to proactively manage operations while delivering an organized and uplifting environment for attendees.

Next-generation ICCC and AI-driven analytics remain key differentiators in LTTS' Tech and Sustainability segments. The key highlights from the mega event include:

 

AI-Powered Command Center - Real-time situational awareness, geographical awareness and actionable intelligence for density monitoring, predictive analytics, and proactive planning prevented congestion and potential hazards.

24/7 Surveillance & Response - A robust video management system with 2,700+ advanced cameras ensured complete visibility, while a dedicated Kumbh Helpline provided emergency assistance.

Also Read

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

LIVE news: Tahawwur Rana submits renewed application seeking stay of extradition to India

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty near 22,500; MidCap in red, SmallCap outshines

college, students

CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip out, steps to check and download

ipo listing

Balaji Phosphates shares list at 7% premium, outperform IPO GMP estimate

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

RVNL shares rise 4% on bagging Rs 156-cr order from South Western Railway

Smart Traffic & Waste Management - AI-based solid waste detection and intelligent traffic control enhanced urban efficiency, ensuring an organized event experience.

Supporting local authorities, LTTS' Smart World division showcased the transformative potential of advanced technologies at Maha Kumbh 2025, said Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director and President - Medical, Smart World & Functions, at L&T Technology Services. From AI-driven analytics to integrated command centers, LTTS has set a new benchmark in leveraging cutting-edge solutions for convenience and efficiency. This event celebrated faith while exemplifying innovation through robust security protocols, and effective city management, creating a seamless and extraordinary experience for all devotees.

Dynamic Public Guidance - Variable message displays and mobile updates provided real-time alerts, guiding devotees efficiently.

Multi-Agency Coordination - Two high-tech Viewing Centers with multiple workstations enabled seamless collaboration among law enforcement and civic agencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR Gains Under 82.70 Per US Dollar Mark

INR Gains Under 82.70 Per US Dollar Mark

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

US Dollar Nears 103 Mark Amid Tepid Economic Cues

US Dollar Nears 103 Mark Amid Tepid Economic Cues

INR hits six month high against US dollar as break under 83 mark continues

INR hits six month high against US dollar as break under 83 mark continues

DXY Dips To Over One- Month Low On Powell Comments; ADP Jobs Report Weaker Than Expected

DXY Dips To Over One- Month Low On Powell Comments; ADP Jobs Report Weaker Than Expected

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out Delhi Weather todayUPW vs MI HighlightsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon