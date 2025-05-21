Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 41.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 41.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 10.97% to Rs 87.17 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments declined 41.26% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.97% to Rs 87.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.82% to Rs 22.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 368.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 369.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales87.1797.91 -11 368.50369.01 0 OPM %8.0512.24 -8.6610.66 - PBDT8.0913.70 -41 38.3045.58 -16 PBT6.1511.90 -48 30.3538.86 -22 NP5.148.75 -41 22.8228.82 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

