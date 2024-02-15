Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 28.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 13.83 crore
Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 28.13% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 13.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.8319.10 -28 OPM %8.037.07 -PBDT1.180.91 30 PBT1.110.84 32 NP0.820.64 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Polo Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jindal Panther secures thrilling victory in Indian Masters Polo Championship

Artemish Partners with Jodhpur Polo for a Grand Fusion of Luxury and Sport

Queen of the World India finale Season 3: Unleashing Glamour, Empowerment, and Uniqueness like Never Before!

Volumes jump at Indus Towers Ltd counter

Asian Paints acquires majority stake in Harind Chemicals

HUL, Avenue Supermarts, Gland Pharma in focus

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

US Market rebounds on bargain buying

Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 22.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon