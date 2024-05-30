Polson standalone net profit declines 67.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 24.18 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 7.66% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 96.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Polson declined 67.46% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.24.1819.8996.3983.8612.8218.2516.4017.032.452.4913.0710.921.081.197.325.410.551.695.204.83