Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 138.10% to Rs 0.50 crore
Net loss of Haryana Financial Corporation reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 138.10% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3431.94% to Rs 25.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 163.46% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.21 138 1.370.52 163 OPM %-194.00-352.38 --225.55-746.15 - PBDT-0.190.65 PL 27.090.54 4917 PBT-0.190.45 PL 27.080.41 6505 NP-0.200.76 PL 25.430.72 3432
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Step Two Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MPIL Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,092 cr project

Manraj Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 171.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Madhur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Samhi Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon