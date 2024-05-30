Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 171.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 209.96% to Rs 26.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 56.35% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.76% to Rs 48.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Conart Engineers rose 171.21% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 209.96% to Rs 26.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.