Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 44.45% to Rs 523.71 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 39.00% to Rs 16.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.45% to Rs 523.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 362.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.15% to Rs 58.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.42% to Rs 2056.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1541.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales523.71362.55 44 2056.911541.68 33 OPM %5.285.10 -5.104.63 - PBDT25.3717.07 49 94.9357.20 66 PBT20.8614.25 46 78.2844.01 78 NP16.6111.95 39 58.0531.87 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 5.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 5.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gallops Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gallops Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon