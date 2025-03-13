Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pondy Oxides incorporates new LLP for scrap metal business

Pondy Oxides incorporates new LLP for scrap metal business

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals announced that it has incorporated a Limited Liability Partnership in the name of POCL Recycle City LLP in the State of Tamil Nadu, Chennai.

The incorporation was completed on 12 March 2025. The newly formed LLP will engage in the business of dismantling and shredding ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as other non-metallic scrap materials.

The initial contribution to POCL Recycle City LLP is Rs 2,00,000 on a cash consideration basis, with POCL holding a 60% controlling stake in the LLP.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is Indias leading recycling and manufacturing company and a pioneer in lead and lead alloys.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.6% to Rs 13.23 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 10.13 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 11.3% YoY to Rs 509.15 crore during the quarter.

The counter slipped 2.50% to currently trade at Rs 504.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy arm acquires 100% stake in Virya Infrapower for Rs 8 cr

JSW Energy arm acquires 100% stake in Virya Infrapower for Rs 8 cr

Zydus Life's Zynext Ventures invests in Illexcor Theraputics for SCD therapies

Zydus Life's Zynext Ventures invests in Illexcor Theraputics for SCD therapies

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; auto shares slide

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; auto shares slide

Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GP Eco Solutions India bags solar power project worth over Rs 300-cr

GP Eco Solutions India bags solar power project worth over Rs 300-cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon