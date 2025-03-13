Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Fairchem Organics Ltd, VIP Clothing Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd and Vivid Mercantile Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2025.

Fairchem Organics Ltd, VIP Clothing Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd and Vivid Mercantile Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2025.

Hitech Corporation Ltd soared 15.13% to Rs 186.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1451 shares in the past one month.

 

Fairchem Organics Ltd spiked 12.62% to Rs 1005. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2716 shares in the past one month.

VIP Clothing Ltd surged 11.90% to Rs 32.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28291 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Pitch report for MI vs GG WPL 2025 eliminator match

WPL 2025 eliminator MI vs GG: Pitch report, key stats of Brabourne Stadium

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty down 25 pts at 22,445; Broader mkts in red; TaMo, Infy fall 1%

OPPO F29 and F29 Pro

OPPO F29 series launching in India on March 20: First look, expected specs

Adani Energy

Macquarie sees 40% upside in Adani Green stock, gives 'Outperform' rating

Neurom Innovations and Metakosmos

A State-of-the-art Collaboration Between Neurom Innovations and Metakosmos Will Transform Space Suit Technology

SPL Industries Ltd spurt 10.66% to Rs 41.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3383 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd gained 9.91% to Rs 8.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GP Eco Solutions India bags solar power project worth over Rs 300-cr

GP Eco Solutions India bags solar power project worth over Rs 300-cr

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Satin Creditcare Network raises USD 100 million via ECB route

Satin Creditcare Network raises USD 100 million via ECB route

Amarnath Securities announces its foray into content creation

Amarnath Securities announces its foray into content creation

Zynext Ventures invests in Illexcor Therapeutics

Zynext Ventures invests in Illexcor Therapeutics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon