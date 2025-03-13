Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GP Eco Solutions India bags solar power project worth over Rs 300-cr

GP Eco Solutions India bags solar power project worth over Rs 300-cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

GP Eco Solutions India has announced that it has secured an EPC turnkey contract for a 128 MWp ground-mounted solar power project valued at over Rs 300 crore.

The project will be commissioned in modular phases of 40 MWp + 40 MWp + 48 MWp, with completion expected within 18 to 24 months.

GP Eco Solutions India is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of solar plants and the trading of electrical goods, solar plants, and ancillary products.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 154.5% to Rs 7.33 crore on a 34.9% rise in revenue to Rs 138.44 crore in FY24 over FY23.

 

The counter locked in a 2% lower circuit at Rs 238.70 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Satin Creditcare Network raises USD 100 million via ECB route

Amarnath Securities announces its foray into content creation

Zynext Ventures invests in Illexcor Therapeutics

PETRONAS continues as the title sponsor of TVS Racing for next 3 years

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

