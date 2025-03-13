Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus Life's Zynext Ventures invests in Illexcor Theraputics for SCD therapies

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Zydus Lifesciences' venture capital arm, Zynext Ventures USA LLC announced its investment in Illexcor Therapeutics (Illexcor), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral therapies for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Illexcor is developing a first-in-class oral drug that directly targets the root cause of SCD. Their lead asset, currently in preclinical development, is designed to bind to Hemoglobin S and effectively block polymerization and sickling, offering the potential for disease-modifying clinical benefits.

The company said that Sickle cell disease is a devastating and debilitating genetic condition that affects up to 10 million people worldwide. The disease continues to severely impact quality of life and longevity. Highly efficacious oral drug therapies are urgently needed to manage this condition on a global scale.

 

Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD of Zydus Lifesciences, said, This investment reflects our commitment to patients battling rare and orphan diseases. Recognizing the profound impact of sickle cell disease on patients' lives, we are pleased to support Illexcor in their efforts to develop a novel therapeutic solution addressing this critical unmet medical need.

Andrew Fleischman, CEO of Illexcor stated, We are excited to partner with Zynext Ventures to advance our lead drug ILX002 into clinical trials later this year. We are hopeful that ILX002 will be a transformative treatment not only for SCD patients in the U.S. but also for millions around the globe. Zynext Ventures and Zydus Lifesciences are in a strategic position to help us achieve these goals.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company reported a 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during the quarter.

The counter shed 0.20% to Rs 887.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

