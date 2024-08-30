Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Bhaskar Pandey as CRO

Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Bhaskar Pandey as CRO

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp has approved the appointment of Bhaskar Pandey as the new Chief Risk Officer of the Company, for a tenure of 5 years effective from 30 August 2024.
The firm informed that Bhaskar Pandey has joined today i.e., August 29, 2024, as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Other details pertaining to Mr. Bhaskar Pandey including brief profile is provided in the intimation dated July 20, 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The scrip declined 1.83% to Rs 392.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty zoom at pre-open after US economy grows 3% in Q2; Asia up

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to launch Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra today

Market rally, bull, markets, stocks, economy, growth

F&O Insights: FIIs long-short ratio at 5:2; retail traders build shorts

Bhupendra Patel,Gujarat CM,Bhupendra

Gujarat CM reviews flood preparedness following forecast of heavy rains

Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM urges swift resolution to Naga political issue, calls for peace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon