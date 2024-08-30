Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit rises 65.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 34.11 crore

Net profit of Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance rose 65.25% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 34.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.1129.689.156.233.121.853.121.852.331.41