Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit rises 65.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 34.11 croreNet profit of Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance rose 65.25% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 34.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.1129.68 15 OPM %9.156.23 -PBDT3.121.85 69 PBT3.121.85 69 NP2.331.41 65
