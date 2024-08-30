Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares may rise at opening bell

Shares may rise at opening bell

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:
The GIFT Nifty September futures contract is up 57 points, suggesting a positive start for the Nifty 50.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,259.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,690.85 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 August 2024, provisional data showed.
FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 26686.65 crore in August 2024 (so far). They bought shares worth 5407.83 crore in July 2024.
Global Markets:
The Dow Jones index futures were up 28 points, indicating a positive opening in the US stocks today.
Asian stocks rallied on Friday, buoyed by the expectation that the Federal Reserve will soon lower interest rates.

More From This Section

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit rises 65.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit rises 65.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Securities Development (I) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Securities Development (I) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Runit Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Runit Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Port Shipping Company standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Port Shipping Company standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Teesta Valley Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Teesta Valley Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

The upcoming release of the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, and a reading on euro zone inflation are eagerly awaited. These data points will likely provide further insights into the rate outlook for major economies.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, despite a late-afternoon sell-off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached another record high as investors anticipated the release of the PCE inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.59%, the S&P 500 remained relatively unchanged at 5,591.96, and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.23%.
The U.S. economy saw stronger growth in Q2 than initially reported, driven by robust consumer spending and corporate profit rebounds. GDP increased by 3.0% in the last quarter, an upward revision from 2.8%. Consumer spending rose 2.9% annual rate last quarter, and corporate profits surged by $57.6 billion, supporting economic expansion.
Additionally, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declined by 2,000 to 231,000 for the week of Aug. 24, the Labor Department reported Thursday (August 29).
Domestic Market:
The domestic equity indices ended a volatile session with decent gains on Thursday, rising for the eleventh session in a row. The Nifty50 closed above the 25,150 mark after hitting the days low of 24,998.50 in late trade. Trading was volatile due to expiry of August F&O series today. Oil & gas, FMCG and auto shares advanced, while pharma, metal and media shares declined. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 349.05 points or 0.43% to 82,134.61. The Nifty 50 index added 99.60 points or 0.40% to 25,151.95. Both the indices attained record closing highs. The 50-unit index has risen 4.20% in eleven sessions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM urges swift resolution to Naga political issue, calls for peace

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals Sensex, Nifty to open up; US Q2 GDP at 3%; Asia gains

global stocks

Asian shares set for solid monthly gain, dollar dips on US rate cut bets

People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi

Nuvama raises HCLTech target price to Rs 2,020; says Gen AI to drive growth

Dividend

Dividend, Right Issue, Buyback: OIL, PFC, 31 more stocks turn ex-date today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon