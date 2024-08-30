Stock Alert: Infosys, CDSL, Great Eastern Shipping, Samman Capital, ITI, Jai Corp, Lemon Tree Hotels

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the appointment of Nehal Vora as a managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. Great Eastern Shipping has contracted to sell its 2011-built Supramax dry bulk carrier, Jag Rani to an unaffiliated third party. The Vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by the third quarter of the financial year 2025. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Samman Capitals board approved raising up to Rs 30,000 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs). Infosys expands its collaboration with Nvidia to introduce high performance generative AI powered telco solutions based on Nvidia NIMs.

Poonawalla Fincorps board has approved the appointment of Bhaskar Pandey as chief risk officer for five years.

3M India said that National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru has approved the scheme of Amalgamation of 3M electro & Communication India with the company. The appointed date of the scheme is 1 April 2023.

Jai Corps board has approved the buyback of upto 29.44 Lakh shares (equivalent to 1.65%of total equity ) for upto Rs 177.8 crore, at a price of Rs 400 per share. The record date for the buyback has been set as 10 September 2024.

ITI has received its first electronic voting machine (EVM) order from the State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of electronic voting machines.

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement for 72-room hotel property in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to open in FY26.

