Sharika Enterprises wins order of Rs 7.53 cr from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sharika Enterprises has received a letter of Award from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) for design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 22Kv Gas insulated switchgear (GIS) and 22/6.6Kv power transformers of 10 MVA and 6.3 MVA Capacity for SOP (Supply of Power) to LWSS (Lift water supply scheme) Shimla Town (SJPNL) (Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam limited) Stage 1st at Shakrori, Stage 2nd at Dwada under ED Sunni and Stage 3rd at Dummi under ED No-1, HPSEBL Shimla. The value of the project is Rs 7.53 crore.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

