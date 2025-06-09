Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Poonawalla Fincorp launches industry-first 24/7 digital loans for MSMEs

Poonawalla Fincorp launches industry-first 24/7 digital loans for MSMEs

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp announced the launch of Business Loan 24/7, an industry first digital loan solution backed by a pioneering digital risk assessment model tailored for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This innovative offering provides instant approval with a risk-first approach and flexible repayment options.

Designed to address the credit needs of MSMEs with speed, convenience, and simplicity, Business Loan 24/7 offers a fully digital onboarding and approval journey through a Straight Through Processing (STP) model. This eliminates the need for branch visits or physical paperwork, delivering a user-friendly and secure experience across all touchpoints.

The offering leverages advanced analytics and a robust risk assessment framework, with an intended objective to enhance the evaluation of creditworthiness for self-employed and MSMEs. By using digitized information directly from the source, it strengthens risk assessment beyond conventional metrics, enabling responsible credit allocation to growth-ready enterprises.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Oxcarbazepine ER tablets

RBI to raise gold lending LTV to 85% for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh

RBI reduces penal interest rates on shortfalls in CRR and SLR requirements

NIBE signs licensing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

MCX gets Sebi's nod to launch electricity derivatives

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

