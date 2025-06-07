Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE signs licensing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

NIBE signs licensing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

Image

Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

NIBE announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), Pune.

The agreement covers the transfer of technology (ToT) to manufacture modular bridging systems ranging from 14 to 46 meters in length.

Under the pact, NIBE will pay a total consideration of Rs 3.76 crore in tranches for the technology transfer. The company is licensed to use DRDOs technology for 10 years to manufacture Modular Bridging Systems in India, targeting the Indian Armed Forces and other central and state government agencies. DRDO will provide full technical know-how and testing methodologies.

 

The Modular Bridging System is a complex, mechanically launched mobile solution designed for rapid deployment, enabling tracked and wheeled vehicles to cross obstacles efficiently. NIBE plans to launch the product within 24 months.

NIBE trades in electronic components and fabrication materials and provides technical consultancy. It also provides services for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of low- and medium-voltage lines and substations on a turnkey basis.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 30% to Rs 7.64 crore on a 25.8% drop in total income to Rs 113.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NIBE rose 0.03% to close at Rs 1,675.85 on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MCX gets Sebi's nod to launch electricity derivatives

MCX gets Sebi's nod to launch electricity derivatives

RBI reschedules Aug MPC meet due to administrative exigencies

RBI reschedules Aug MPC meet due to administrative exigencies

MIC Electronics bags LoA worth Rs 57 cr from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

MIC Electronics bags LoA worth Rs 57 cr from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon