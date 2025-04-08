Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Poonawalla Fincorp launches Shopkeeper Loan Business

Poonawalla Fincorp launches Shopkeeper Loan Business

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp announced the launch of its Shopkeeper Loan Business. The solution addresses key financial challenges faced by small retailers and kirana stores, including cash flow, inventory, and customer management, while enhancing their operational efficiencies.

Building on its vision to become the preferred financier for the self-employed segment, PFL aims to enhance the competitiveness of small retail businesses through its customized financial solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Arvind Kapil, Managing Director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, said: India's small retailers are the backbone of our consumer economy, yet their growth is often constrained by limited access to timely credit. With our Shopkeeper Loan, we are taking a decisive step to bridge this gap offering tailored financial solutions that address their working capital needs and support long-term business resilience. By combining our risk-first and customer-centric approach, we aim to empower these businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive retail environment.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

