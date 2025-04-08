Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Green Power wins order worth Rs 78 cr

Refex Green Power wins order worth Rs 78 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

From Madurai City Municipal Corporation

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Refex Green Power has won a tender for Establishment of 250 TPD Municipal Solid Waste based Bio-CNG plant at Avaniyapuram village, Madurai South Taluk, Madurai District under PPP mode on DBFOT Basis for a period of 20 years, vide Letter of Acceptance dated 05 April 2025, issued by Madurai City Municipal Corporation. The estimated project cost is Rs 78.54 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BEL soars after bagging deal from Defence Ministry for supplying electronic warfare suite

BEL soars after bagging deal from Defence Ministry for supplying electronic warfare suite

Market opens higher; Nifty trades above 22,500

Market opens higher; Nifty trades above 22,500

Revolt Motors expands its dealership network to 200 locations

Revolt Motors expands its dealership network to 200 locations

Stock Alert: Bharat Electronics, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, P N Gadgil Jewellers

Stock Alert: Bharat Electronics, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, P N Gadgil Jewellers

GIFT Nifty hints at value-driven bounce

GIFT Nifty hints at value-driven bounce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon