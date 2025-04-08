Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEL soars after bagging deal from Defence Ministry for supplying electronic warfare suite

BEL soars after bagging deal from Defence Ministry for supplying electronic warfare suite

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) jumped 4.06% to Rs 284.25 after the company said that it has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs 2,210 crore for supply of EW Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of Indian Air Force.

These systems are indigenously designed and developed by CASDIC, DRDO and manufactured by BEL.

The Combat Aircraft Systems Development & Integration Centre (CASDIC) is a DRDO lab under Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad, which develops and integrates combat aircraft systems.

The electronic warfare (EV) suite comprises radar warning receiver (RWR), missile approach warning system (MAWS) and counter measure dispensing system (CMDS) which significantly enhance the combat survivability of the helicopters along with effective counter measures.

 

"With this, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 2,803 crore in the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The Government of India (GoI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 52.5% to Rs 1,310.95 crore on 38.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,770.69 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

