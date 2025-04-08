Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Revolt Motors expands its dealership network to 200 locations

Revolt Motors expands its dealership network to 200 locations

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Targets 400 dealerships by end of FY26

Revolt Motors has expanded its dealership network to 200 locations multiplying the dealership network by 10 times over the last 2 years. By the end of FY26, Revolt aims to reach 400 dealerships, further strengthening its national footprint.

Currently operational in 23 states and union territories, Revolt continues to expand its reach in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Goa, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Assam, Chandigarh, Telangana.

With PAN India presence, Revolt is driving India's EV adoption beyond metro markets highlighting the increased demand for sustainable mobility across diverse geographies.

 

"Revolt Motors is committed to making electric mobility mainstream. Our rapid expansion from 100 to 200 dealerships in just one year is a testament to customer trust and growing demand. More importantly, we are reaching the real growth drivers of India's EV revolution riders in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Electric mobility is no longer a metro phenomenon; it's becoming the preferred choice for daily commuting across the country," said Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises.

Beyond domestic expansion, Revolt is strengthening its global presence. Following a successful launch in Sri Lanka last year, Nepal is set to be the next key international market, with further expansion plans in the pipeline.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

