Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound lingers around one-month low amid fiscal concerns; BoE Breeden's speech due

Pound lingers around one-month low amid fiscal concerns; BoE Breeden's speech due

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

British pound lingers around a one-month low against the dollar following a 1% plunge in the previous session. GBP/USD is currently quoting at $1.3375, down marginally on the day. Yesterday, the counter tumbled around 1% as UKs 30-year gilt climbed to their highest level in nearly 3 decades. UKs thirty-year gilt yields touched a peak of 5.680%, up about four basis points on the day, their highest since May 1998 over concerns of a widening UK budget deficit due to UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves decision to increase borrowing in last years budget, in turn increasing the risk premium on longer-term gilts because of uncertainty over its rising debts. The Bank of England (BoE) Sarah Breeden is set to speak later on Wednesday. However, dollar pared yesterdays gains ahead of US non-farm payroll due later this week for further cues on Federal interest rate stance. A dovish tone from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is keeping expectations for a rate cut intact and weighing on the greenback. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are down 0.16% to 118.03.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saregama India Ltd gains for fifth session

Saregama India Ltd gains for fifth session

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Highway Infra secures Rs 70-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Highway Infra secures Rs 70-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares climb for 5th day

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares climb for 5th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon