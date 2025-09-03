Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India Ltd gains for fifth session

Saregama India Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.55, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% fall in NIFTY and a 21.31% fall in the Nifty Media.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 495.55, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24627. The Sensex is at 80283.71, up 0.16%. Saregama India Ltd has added around 5.18% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1622.6, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46588 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Highway Infra secures Rs 70-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Highway Infra secures Rs 70-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares climb for 5th day

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares climb for 5th day

Crisil Ratings reaffirms Prism Johnson's rating at 'A1+'

Crisil Ratings reaffirms Prism Johnson's rating at 'A1+'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon