Pound net speculative longs slump to 5-month low

Pound net speculative longs slump to 5-month low

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators sharply reduced net long positions in the Pound futures market to a 5-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 570 contracts in the data reported through July 22, 2025. This was a weekly slump of 28621 net long contracts.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

