Snowman Logistics Q1 PAT surges 43% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Snowman Logistics reported a 42.69% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 2.54 crore, alongside a 16.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 162.69 crore in Q1 June 2025, compared to Q1 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 56.97% year-on-year to Rs 3.94 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA was recorded at Rs 25.09 crore, compared to Rs 24.21 crore in the previous period, reflecting a growth of 3.6% year-on-year.

Total expenses rose by 15.18% to Rs 159.49 crore during the quarter. The purchase of traded goods stood at Rs 62.99 crore, reflecting a 44.04% year-on-year increase. Employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 10.61 crore, up 3.81% YoY. Finance costs were Rs 5.63 crore, marking a 5.85% YoY decrease, while depreciation and amortization expenses fell by 1.27% YoY to Rs 15.51 crore.

 

On segmental front, revenue from warehousing services was Rs 62.91 crore (up 6.15% YoY), revenue from transportation services was Rs 32.85 crore (down 6.62% YoY), and revenue from trading and distribution stood at Rs 66.92 crore (up 46.20% YoY) during the quarter.

Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman, Snowman Logistics Limited commented, We have witnessed robust growth this quarter across both our traditional temperature-controlled warehousing business and the newer 5PL segment. The demand environment remains strong across key sectors. With the addition of three new facilities in Kolkata, Krishnapatnam, and Kundli (NCR), we continue to scale our network through a mix of owned and leased models. As demand grows, we are actively expanding capacity and reinforcing our leadership in the cold chain logistics space.

Snowman Logistics is an integrated temperature-controlled logistics service provider, meeting the logistical needs of its clients.

Share of Snowman Logistics tanked 4.22% to currently trade at Rs 54.02 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

